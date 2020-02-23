|
Antonio Ballester NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Antonio Ballester, 87, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at a North Richland Hill, Texas, hospital. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Antonio was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Pedreguer (Alicante), Spain, to the late Francisco and Teresa Ballester. He was the oldest of two sons, and his brother, Francisco, preceded him in death. Antonio moved to the United States with his parents in 1948. Antonio served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958 and returned to Spain in 1960 to marry the love of his life, Francisca, on Feb. 27, 1960. Immediately following the wedding, they moved to Connecticut where they had two sons, Francisco and Antonio Jr. He worked for the Connecticut Laborer's Union until his retirement in 1992, moving to Texas to be near his sons. SURVIVORS: Antonio leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years, Francisca; sons, Francisco and wife, Lynn, and Antonio and wife, Roberta; grandsons, Kenneth, Jonathan and Thomas; sister-in-law, Rosita Ballester; and many others whom he loved so much!
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020