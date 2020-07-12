1/1
Antonio M. Gonzales
Antonio M. Gonzales GLENN HEIGHTS--Antonio M. Gonzales, 96, born Feb. 16, 1924, and a U.S. Army World War II veteran of Glenn Heights, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1537 Rogers Road, Lancaster, Texas, 75134 (Following all COVID-19 guidelines). The family will gather 10 to 11 a.m. in the foyer of the church prior to the Mass. Entombment with Military Honors: follows in Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum, 1500 S. Westmoreland Road, DeSoto, Texas, 75115. Mr. Gonzales was preceded in death by his wife, Evangelina Gonzales, in 2011. SURVIVORS: He is survived by children, Antonio "Tony" Gonzales Jr., Helen Gonzales-Crawford, Dianne and husband, James Roark, and Daniel Gonzales; grandchildren, Gloria and husband, J.R. Carmona, and David Lee Autry; great-grandson, David Anthony Autry; brother, Salvador Gonzales; sister, Marsela Martinez; and a host of nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
