Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Aracela M. Segura


1950 - 2019
Aracela M. Segura Obituary
Aracely M. Segura FORT WORTH -- 69, loving wife, mother and grandmother went peacefully to join the Lord Sunday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Monday at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sunday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Aracely was born February 12, 1950 in Mexico to the late Eulogio Mendez and Olivia Trevino Mendez. Growing up her family was the photographers there in the little town in Mexico. Her mom and dad would do the still photography and Aracely then later would color in the photos. This is where she learned to love to color, along with doing puzzles, entertaining the family and friends and cooking. She always had the house decorated for the seasons or holidays. She loved her children and grandchild, Olivia. Aracely always seemed to have a positive outlook and sense of humor, even while in the hospital. Her family and friends will miss it and her very much. SURVIVORS: Husband of 45 years, Jose Angel Segura Sr.; daughter, Elma N. Segura; son, Jose Angel Segura Jr. and wife, Sarah Armendarez Segura; granddaughter, Olivia Aracely Segura; brothers, Guadalupe Mendez (Maria), Eulogio Mendez (Maricela), Mario Alberto Mendez (Nora), Ricardo Mendez (Patricia); sister, Bertha A Vasquez (J. Antonio); and many more family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020
