Archie L. Bailey AUSTIN -- Archie L. Bailey, 77, passed away March 19, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m., Sat., Apr. 4, Bayshore Cemetery Anahuac, Texas. We will be practicing social distancing and adhering to the 10 Person rules that have been put into effect by the Authorizes. The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com. Archie was born January 17, 1943 in Anahuac, Texas. He graduated from Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth and retired from Texas State Comptroller's office in Austin, Texas. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. SURVIVORS: son, Jamie Bailey; former spouse, Brenda Bailey; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Eula Williams; brother, Raymond Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. PROCTORS MORTUARY 518 Miller st. 409-267-3122 Anahuac, Texas 77514
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020