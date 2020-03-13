|
|
Archie "Don" Lambert FORT WORTH -- Archie "Don" Lambert, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m., Sat., Greenwood Chapel, with a visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookdale Hospice, 4025 Woodland Park Blvd., Arlington, Texas 76013. Archie was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Chickasha, Okla., to Wesley and Lillie Mae Lambert. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a longtime member of West Freeway Church of Christ. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Margaret. SURVIVORS: Cousin, Wanda Hufnagle of Amarillo; and his friend, Donna Williams of Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020