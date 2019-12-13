Home

Ardell Murphy FORT WORTH -- Ardell Murphy, 77, entered rest December 6, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, December 13, New Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2600 E. Rosedale. Burial: 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 16, D-FW National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: His wife of 39 years, Allie Dean Murphy; children, Gerald Murphy, Jocelyn Jones, Angelyn Johnson, Pamela Smith (Richard), Steven Murphy, Ardell Murphy Jr. and Brandon Murphy; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019
