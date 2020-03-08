|
|
Ardeth "Ardie" Shaw Reinoehl MCKINNEY--Ardeth "Ardie" Marie Shaw Reinoehl, loving wife, mother, Granmama and Meme, of McKinney, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 89. MEMORIAL GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211, where she will rest alongside her late husband, Russell C. Reinoehl. MEMORIALS: May be made to the Allen Special Olympics, courtesy Debra Wolff, 1897 Private Road 5042, Melissa, TX 75454. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Ardeth was born Dec. 22, 1930, to Vernon R. Shaw and E. Juanita Fordyce Shaw in San Antonio, Texas. Ardeth grew up actively involved with Alamo Heights Methodist Church and attended TWU. Upon marrying, she became a full-time mom and homemaker. After her husband retired, they owned Arlington Travel Agency during the early 1980s. Ardeth was a member of Arlington First UMC and also enjoyed volunteering, golf, bridge, bowling, sewing and painting water colors. Most of all, she was known for her love of her husband of 60 years, Russell C. Reinoehl, and her family. SURVIVORS: Ardeth is survived by her daughters, Myra Hall and husband, Anthony, and Debra Wolff and husband, Brian; son, Russ Reinoehl and wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Tony Hall, Danny Hall and wife, Tiffeny, Jennifer Wolff, Stefani Wolff, Russell Chase Reinoehl and Kelsey Reinoehl; and five great-grandchildren. TURRENTINE JACKSON MORROW FUNERAL HOME Allen, 972-562-3601 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020