Ardis Henry "Trey" Durham III
1952 - 2020
Ardis Henry "Trey" Durham, III
June 3, 1952 - September 21, 2020
Aledo, Texas - Ardis Henry "Trey" Durham III passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after a long battle with Huntington's Disease.
Graveside: A private service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Donations may be made in Trey's memory to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at hdsa.org.
He was born June 3, 1952, in North Kingstown, Rhode Island to Ardis Henry Durham, Jr., and Evelyn Braddock Durham. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech. He had a 33-year career at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin where he worked on the F-16 and F-35 Programs.
Trey was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors: Wife of 38 years, Nancy; son, Matthew Durham; daughter, Rachael Scott and husband, Shawn; sister, Marsha Collins and husband, John; niece, Casey Pace and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Bennett, Connor and Lexi Floyd; great-niece, Ansley Pace; great-nephew, Durham Pace; sister-in-law, Linda Donathan; brother-in-law, Milton McNeely and wife, Tami; and devoted friend, Graham Donathan.
Trey's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Michael Sparks (Sparks Assisted Living) and the staff for their compassionate care and support of Trey.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

