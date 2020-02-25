|
Areli Verma NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Areli Verma was born July 16, 1969, in Dallas, Texas, to Raul and Lydia Rodriguez. At the age of 50 years old, Areli left us too soon on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after living a life full of service and kindness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 7955 North Beach, Fort Worth, 76137. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the following charities, the American Diabetes Association and/or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Areli will always be remembered as a loving mother, sister, friend, teacher, and co-worker, someone who helped spread kindness and love to those around her and in her community. Areli graduated from Brownwood High School in 1987, and then from Howard Payne University in 1991 with a Bachelor's of Science in Mathematics and then jumped straight into teaching. Her passion for teaching others led her to a fulfilling 29-year career as a public school teacher. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, living a life of worship, and volunteering. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Benjamin and Vandana Verma; her sister, Marci Rodriguez; her brother-in-law, Ricky Long; her aunt, Grace Stearns; and many cousins. She is also survived by all of her students and her loved ones.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020