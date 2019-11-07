Home

Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Arlie Eugene Judd Jr.


1935 - 2019
Arlie Eugene Judd Jr. Obituary
Arlie Eugene Judd Jr. FORT WORTH--Arlie Eugene Judd Jr., 84, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Interment: 2 p.m. Saturday in the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to "Don't Forget to Feed Me" (dontforgettofeedme.org). Arlie Eugene Judd Jr. was born May 16, 1935, in Kansas. He entered the U.S. Air Force in November 1953 and retired as a CMSGT in December 1983. He was a member of the Glass House and a 32nd-degree Mason. Arlie was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Gary Judd. SURVIVORS: His wife of 22 years, Kim; children, Sabra Guerra and husband, Robert, Curtis Judd, and Brian Judd and wife, Laura; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Hall; nephews; nieces; and his beloved dogs, Chloe and Blanca.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019
