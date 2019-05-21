|
Northlake--Armon "Monk" Ballard, 78, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Memorial Service: was 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas, 76126.
Monk was born May 8, 1940, in Harrison, Ark., to Armon W. Ballard and Eula Mae Cade Ballard. He grew up in White Settlement and attended Brewer schools. After high school, he joined the Navy. He worked for many years for Mobil Oil, and retired from C & G Supply after 10 years as warehouse manager.
Monk was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Freddy Cade Ballard; and sister, Faye Ballard.
Survivors: Wife, Cheryl Ballard; stepdaughter, Kimberly Milner and husband, William; grandchildren, Payton, Katie, and Grace Milner; stepdaughter, Virginia Gasset and husband, Jason; and grandson, Cody Javarone and wife, Kim; great-grandsons, Grayson and Cooper Javarone; stepson, Chris Hill and wife, Anna; grandchildren, Josh and Madeleine Hill; stepbrother, David Cantrell; niece, Melissa Poston; and nephew, Michael Ballard.
Published in Star-Telegram from May 21 to May 23, 2019