1/1
Aron Alcala Jackson
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aron Alcala Jackson
September 27, 1992 - November 18, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 Aron Alcala Jackson, son, brother and friend peacefully passed away in his sleep early in the morning at the tender age of 28.
Aron's family would like to extend a welcome to anyone who would like to attend his services which will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2016 Willis Ln, Keller, TX 76248 with a Rosary at 10 a.m. prior to the service. The family asks that social distancing be practiced while in attendance for his services. If flowers would like to be sent to the family they can have them sent to the church at which his services will be held at.
Aron was born on Sept. 27, 1992 at 1:37 a.m. on a Sunday morning at HCA in North Richland Hills, TX. Aron graduated Mansfield Timberview High School in 2014, and then enjoyed his time at Evergreen dayhab. The things Aron enjoyed most were swimming, listening to Tejano music on his ipad, playing on his keyboard, watching movies such as Coco, Toy Story, Bohemian Rhapsody and Selena as well as Selena: Live! The Last Concert. Aron loved his grandmother's enchiladas, chicken alfredo and enjoying an ice cold Coca~Cola. Aron gave the tightest hugs and most tender kisses that we will forever miss, but cherish always.
Aron is preceded in death by both his maternal grandparents, Zoilo Alcala and Lina Alcala; great-grandmother, Abelina Macias; great-grandfather, Jose Macias; and aunt, Gilda Alcala Thompson.
Aron is survived by his parents, Elizabeth Alcala Jackson and Abraham
Jackson JR.; paternal grandparents, Abraham Jackson Sr. and Maria Jackson;
sister, Lina Jackson; stepmom, Martha Jackson; stepsisters, Ashley Crane, Samantha Cardenas and Crystal Cardenas; and surviving aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved