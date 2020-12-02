Aron Alcala JacksonSeptember 27, 1992 - November 18, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 Aron Alcala Jackson, son, brother and friend peacefully passed away in his sleep early in the morning at the tender age of 28.Aron's family would like to extend a welcome to anyone who would like to attend his services which will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2016 Willis Ln, Keller, TX 76248 with a Rosary at 10 a.m. prior to the service. The family asks that social distancing be practiced while in attendance for his services. If flowers would like to be sent to the family they can have them sent to the church at which his services will be held at.Aron was born on Sept. 27, 1992 at 1:37 a.m. on a Sunday morning at HCA in North Richland Hills, TX. Aron graduated Mansfield Timberview High School in 2014, and then enjoyed his time at Evergreen dayhab. The things Aron enjoyed most were swimming, listening to Tejano music on his ipad, playing on his keyboard, watching movies such as Coco, Toy Story, Bohemian Rhapsody and Selena as well as Selena: Live! The Last Concert. Aron loved his grandmother's enchiladas, chicken alfredo and enjoying an ice cold Coca~Cola. Aron gave the tightest hugs and most tender kisses that we will forever miss, but cherish always.Aron is preceded in death by both his maternal grandparents, Zoilo Alcala and Lina Alcala; great-grandmother, Abelina Macias; great-grandfather, Jose Macias; and aunt, Gilda Alcala Thompson.Aron is survived by his parents, Elizabeth Alcala Jackson and AbrahamJackson JR.; paternal grandparents, Abraham Jackson Sr. and Maria Jackson;sister, Lina Jackson; stepmom, Martha Jackson; stepsisters, Ashley Crane, Samantha Cardenas and Crystal Cardenas; and surviving aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of the family.