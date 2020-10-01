Arthur Crayton Jr.October 16, 1927 - September 25, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Arthur Crayton, Jr. fought a good fight and finished his course on Friday; September 25, 2020, Mr. Crayton was 93.SERVICE: Saturday, Oct 3, 2020 at Noon; GRAVESIDE SERVICE, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 8301 Mansfield Hwy., Arlington, TXArthur Crayton, Jr. was born in Hallsville, Texas October 16, 1927. He married his classmate and sweetheart, Aline Davis in 1946. They moved to Fort Worth where he worked as a laborer at Swift & Company and Bunge Oils, Inc. for 47 years. He went to radio school and took up a trade as "radio repairman." He developed a "side" trade repairing radios and televisions in the Como community and throughout Fort Worth. He also served as a community leader on the first Lake Como Advisory Board. Mr. Crayton served as a Deacon for Como First Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. He was a good Christian man who always put the Lord, his church and his family first in his life.After his retirement, he enjoyed spending the majority of his time with family. He loved watching old western shows and was an avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Aline Davis Crayton, daughters; Jeannette Kyle, Blondean Guy Jordan; son, Anthony Wayne Crayton; sisters: Mable Chism, Myrtle Johnson, Vera Crayton, Ethlyn Pope, Inez Crayton; brothers, Winfred Crayton and Harry Crayton.Left to cherish his precious memories: daughter, Perry Jean Morris; sons: Luther Ray Adams (Joyce), Arthur Earl Crayton III, Arnold Troy Crayton (Denise); brother; John Calvin Crayton Sr; grandchildren: Marque Timmons (Sherri), Rodney Guy (Ban), Anson Guy (Chandra), Derrick Crayton Sr., James Morris Jr., Tammi Kyle, Rosiland Kyle, Derrick Crayton Sr., Sherri Wilson, Tiffany Crayton, Arnold Crayton Jr., and Kimberly Crayton; 35 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.