Dad, you were the best father we could have. Very supportive of your family. Thank you for spending many wonderful hours with my sons as they were growing up and always encouraging them throughout their life. We will always fondly remember Sunday dinners together watching the Cowboys, Rangers, and Golf; and trying to keep up with you at the pool. Larry always thought of you as his best friend. I'm sure you are enjoying being with mom, your family and friends amongst the Angels. Love you always,

Janice (Allis) and Larry Meadlin

Daughter