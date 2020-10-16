Arthur Edward Allis
May 4, 1924 - October 13, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Arthur Edward Allis, 96 years young, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great great-grandfather, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday October 17th at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: at the church prior to Mass at 9am with Rosary following at 930am. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, 76107, www.chot.org
; or to Holy Family Catholic Church Choir, 6150 Pershing Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76107 or Cook's Children Hospital.
Born May 4, 1924 to parents Anthony and Beatrice Naylor Allis in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. He grew up in New York with his brother Anthony and his two sisters, Dorothy and Ruth who all preceded him in death. He spent his summers at Leonardo Beach, N.J. where he met the love of his life Evelyn Kelly and was married Sept 15, 1946. Evelyn passed away April 29th, 2015. In 1954, his family relocated to Fort Worth where they raised their four children. He was a loving and supportive father whose children owe their success and happiness to their parent's influence.
He joined the ROTC and attended college in New York at the age of 16 where he was drafted at the start of WWII. He really wanted to be a pilot but because his mathematical skills were superior in his class of cadets, he was asked to be a Navigator. He was a WWII Navigator with the Army-Air Force in the China-Burma-India theater flying in the infamous B-25 Mitchell. He flew 48 missions with the 83rd Squadron 12th Bombardment group out of Fenny Airfield in India. One mission, April 1945 the battle over Prome, his plane was damaged by Japanese gunfire. His plane had to make the long 100-mile journey northward up the Irrawaddy River on one engine. There the British allies gave them safe harbor until they could repair their plane. Dad said that the British were not happy that the USA aircraft was a bright shiny silver plane as they were so close to the Japanese. So they hid it under the trees. He also hand loaded the 75mm long bullets that were fired from the plane. He said the plane filled with smoke each time they fired it. He was asked by General Douglas McArthur to be one of his drivers but declined to continue to serve his squadron. His service garnered him with many medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross that he was so very proud of.
Upon leaving the service he began a long career with General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin as an aeronautical engineer designing our modern age USA fighter aircraft. In his earlier years, he enjoyed gardening and had a garden full of vegetables that he generously doled out to his family, church, and neighbors. He was a tremendous athlete who enjoyed running, including 2 marathons and a half marathon, tennis, bowling, golf, and swimming. He would swim a mile a day up until his battle with health began in July of 2019. He was a Marshall at the Colonial for 30 years. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in sports and school activities. He seldom missed a televised golf event, Cowboy game, Texas Rangers game, or College game. Go Aggies and Horned Frogs!
He had 2 special sayings he repeated often. The first by John Quincy Adams: "Patience and Perseverance have a Magical Effect upon which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish!" The other and most important was by Luke 12:48 "For unto whom much is given, of him shall much is required" Daddy felt he was blessed, and that part of his mission was to help those in need, and he did this well. Never expecting anything in return.
He embraced his Catholic faith and knew that he was going to a better place.
Survivors: daughter, Judy Rackley and husband, Louis; son, Arthur Allis Jr. and wife, Eve; daughter, Janice Meadlin and husband, Larry; daughter, Joanne Onstott and husband, Rick; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson with a great-granddaughter on the way; and several nieces and nephews.