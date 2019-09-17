Home

Arthur E. Scarbro FORT WORTH -- Arthur Eldred Scarbro, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, with his family by his side in Fort Worth. His wife, Brenda, daughter, Cynthia Diane, and sons, Arthur Dale and Gary Don. SERVICE: Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. Arthur was born in the Northside on Jan. 9, 1939, to Willie Lee and Myrtie Mae. At a young age, the family moved to Azle, where Arthur excelled and made friends for a lifetime. After graduation, Arthur worked as a blueprint supervisor for 20 years in downtown Fort Worth. That is where he met his wife, Brenda, of 60 years, working in a restaurant. They married on July 17, 1959 and soon after started work at Swift & Co. in Northside, as a Production Manager of baby food for 30 years until they closed. The family moved to Azle where he wanted his wife and children to have the small-town connection where Arthur loved to be the most. Arthur was not much a talker on the telephone until you could get him talking about motors, race cars or anything mechanical. Driving down 1707 you could always see him mowing with his two German Shepherds, Brooke and Boegie, all three were never far from each other. Arthur was a great man with a generous heart, he will be missed tremendously by his loving family and friends. Arthur is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers. SURVIVORS: His wife Brenda; three children, Cynthia Diane and sons, Arthur Dale and Gary Don; sister, Carol Ann; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019
