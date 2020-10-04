Arthur H. BuhlOctober 4, 1925 - September 27, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Dr. Arthur H. Buhl, Jr., 94, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.He was born Oct. 4, 1925, the youngest son of Arthur H. Buhl, Sr., and Josephine Murphy Buhl. He grew up in Tulsa, Okla., with his older sister, Betty and brother, Paul.Dr. Buhl was a retired Methodist minister, having served many years in Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas. He also served as a college chaplain and professor of religion in Montana and Texas. His last position was Associate Pastor at Arborlawn UMC in Fort Worth, where he remained an active church member after his retirement.Survivors: Two sons, Art Buhl, III and wife, Sandy and Bob Buhl and wife, Heidi; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Art was a sweet man with a constantly upbeat attitude, always ready with a pun and a smile. He ministered to many people over the years and was loved by all. He was an accomplished poet, writer and percussionist.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Arborlawn UMC in Fort Worth.