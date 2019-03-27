|
|
Arthur W. Lucas Jr. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Arthur W. Lucas Jr. passed away Friday, Feb 8, 2019. Memories of Art's love, kindness, laughter and giving will be forever in the hearts of his family: wife, Lainee; son, Steve (Mark Carmien); daughter, Cyndi (Blake Bedingfield); grandsons, Myles and Nathan; sisters/brothers-in-law, Gail (Richard) Pietrycha, Brian (Deb) Gaffey, Tim (Lydia) Gaffey and Karen Gaffey; nieces/nephews, Gregory, Julie, Adam Pietrycha, Brent Gaffey, Sarah (Mitch) Medley, Josh (Meagan) Gaffey and Kristen Gaffey, Lori Siedman; and many cousins. He was predeceased by brother-in-law, David Gaffey. Many friends and colleagues will miss his smile, conversations, advice and problem solving. Art enjoyed decades-long career at Pratt&Whitney, East Hartford, Conn. In 2000-2002, Art was Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Bell Helicopter Textron, leading Best Practice documentation and optimizing Integrated Product Teams in Fort Worth and Amarillo; Mirabel, Canada; Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Md. Art guided these teams to accomplish milestones for the military V-22 Osprey and commercial Model429. His leadership inspired all who had the good fortune of knowing him. MEMORIAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. John the Apostle, Glenview Avenue, North Richland Hills. Celebration of Life: Noon at Iron Horse Golf Clubhouse, Skylark Circle, North Richland Hills. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, make donations to www.lustgartenfoundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019