Arthur Mac Foster FORT WORTH--Arthur Mac Foster, better known as "Art" to all of his friends and beloved family, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Arlington Heights Christian Church. Art served honorably in the United States Air Force for four years during the Korean War. It was during his service in the war that he taught radio mechanics and from there went to work for Dyna Corp until he retired. He was the general manager of White Sands Missile Range Support Contract. In 1975, Art and Irene met at work at Dyna Corp on the island of Kauai. He was head over heels with the Red Head in the accounting department, and they were married two years later. They enjoyed family, gardening, traveling, and had a multitude of celebrations at their home. Art and Irene had a wonderful devoted marriage of 40 years. Art was a hard worker, a man of integrity and could always be counted on if you needed him. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Art was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; three sons, Art Jr., Steven, and Douglas; and sister, Jerry Hoffman. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Joe M. Foster and Wallace Kent Foster; daughters, Rhonda Round, Darlene Cozby, Debby Jones and Sherry Cozby; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 18, 2019