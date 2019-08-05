|
Arthur "Billy" Henderson FORT WORTH--Arthur "Billy" Preston Henderson passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, due to Alzheimer's disease. He was 80 years old. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Billy served in the U.S. Navy and he retired from Bell Helicopter. He owned several business ventures over the course of his life including a boot store, "You Betcha Boots". Billy coached baseball for the Lions Club, played golf, and enjoyed his grandchildren. Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Ellen Henderson. SURVIVORS: Son, Troy Don Henderson of Fort Worth; grandson, Shane Henderson; son, Michael Henderson of Weatherford and wife, Angela; granddaughters, Erica Henderson and Shanen Pressley and husband, Stephen; brother, Joe Henderson of Boyd and TJ; sister, Debbie Davis of River Oaks; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2019