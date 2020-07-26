Arthur Stanley Loughry ARLINGTON--Arthur Stanley Loughry, Col. USMC (Ret.), 88, passed away at home peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 1:15 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, he was a veteran of two wars and served 27 years in the United States Marine Corps. In retirement he spent as much time as he could with family, other Marines and writing novels. Arthur's passions were God, his family and the Corps. SURVIVORS: Wife of 67 years, Elizabeth; son, Wayman Loughry and wife, Karen; daughter, Chrislyn Rodgers and husband, Robert; grandson, Jeremy Loughry and wife, Vanessa; other family; and many friends who will never forget the extraordinary man that he was.