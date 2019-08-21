|
Arvin B. Ellingson Jr. FORT WORTH--Arvin B. Ellingson Jr., "Sparky," 90, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Sparky was born March 3, 1929, in Ironwood, Mich., the son of Arvin Sr. and Marie Ellingson. He graduated from high school in Abbotsford, Wis. He served in the Air Force from 1948-1952. After serving in the armed forces, Sparky made a career as an engineer working for Boeing in Seattle, Wash., and General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas. He was instrumental in helping develop the radar tracking systems for the F16 fighter jet and the first manned space shuttle. Sparky enjoyed traveling all 50 of the United States and various countries throughout the world. His passion was sailing, which he had done up into his 80s. He also had a pilot's license, enjoyed snow skiing, trading stocks, and could often be found on the tennis court. He was an active member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. Sparky was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, M. Patricia Christophersen. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving friend, Carmel Andrews; nephew, John (Diane) Christophersen; nieces, Linda (Dave) Daane and Kristin (Nathan) Considine; nine great-nieces and nephews, their spouses; and a great-great-niece and nephew. Sparky's good humor and merry smile brought him many friends. He will be missed. Per his request there will be no service.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019