Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-8477
For more information about
Arvin Ellingson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Arvin Ellingson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arvin B. Ellingson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arvin B. Ellingson Jr. Obituary
Arvin B. Ellingson Jr. FORT WORTH--Arvin B. Ellingson Jr., "Sparky," 90, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Sparky was born March 3, 1929, in Ironwood, Mich., the son of Arvin Sr. and Marie Ellingson. He graduated from high school in Abbotsford, Wis. He served in the Air Force from 1948-1952. After serving in the armed forces, Sparky made a career as an engineer working for Boeing in Seattle, Wash., and General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas. He was instrumental in helping develop the radar tracking systems for the F16 fighter jet and the first manned space shuttle. Sparky enjoyed traveling all 50 of the United States and various countries throughout the world. His passion was sailing, which he had done up into his 80s. He also had a pilot's license, enjoyed snow skiing, trading stocks, and could often be found on the tennis court. He was an active member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. Sparky was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, M. Patricia Christophersen. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving friend, Carmel Andrews; nephew, John (Diane) Christophersen; nieces, Linda (Dave) Daane and Kristin (Nathan) Considine; nine great-nieces and nephews, their spouses; and a great-great-niece and nephew. Sparky's good humor and merry smile brought him many friends. He will be missed. Per his request there will be no service.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guardian Funeral Home
Download Now