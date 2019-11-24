Home

Arvis Burl Henderson


1943 - 2019
Arvis Burl Henderson Obituary
Arvis Burl Henderson FORT WORTH--Arvis Burl Henderson passed away at 10:37 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at an Arlington, Texas, hospital. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd, 3355 West Beauregard Ave., San Angelo, Texas, with interment to follow in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McDonald Observatory Memorial Donations, 3640 Dark Sky Drive, Fort Davis, TX 79734. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way. Full obituary at www.shafferpioneer.com.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
