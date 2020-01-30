|
Asberry "Sonny" Jefferson FORT WORTH -- Asberry Jefferson passed on Friday Jan. 24, 2020. CELEBRATION SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat., Feb. 1, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Ave. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m., Fri. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: His queen, Hazel Jefferson; his son, Rev. Patrick L. Turner; daughter, Jannette Anderson (Osborne); ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters, Zilpha, Myrtle, Viola, Gloria and Elaine; three brothers, Lafayette Jr., Henry and Thomas; special nieces, Betty and Stacy Jackson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020