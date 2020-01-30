Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Asberry Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Asberry "Sonny" Jefferson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Asberry "Sonny" Jefferson Obituary
Asberry "Sonny" Jefferson FORT WORTH -- Asberry Jefferson passed on Friday Jan. 24, 2020. CELEBRATION SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat., Feb. 1, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Ave. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m., Fri. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: His queen, Hazel Jefferson; his son, Rev. Patrick L. Turner; daughter, Jannette Anderson (Osborne); ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters, Zilpha, Myrtle, Viola, Gloria and Elaine; three brothers, Lafayette Jr., Henry and Thomas; special nieces, Betty and Stacy Jackson.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Asberry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -