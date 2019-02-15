Home

Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
View Map
Ashley Jacob Obituary
Ashley Jacob HURST -- Ashley Jacob, 33, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation on Friday, February 15, 2019, 5 to 10 p.m. Funeral on Saturday, February 16, 2019, Lucas Funeral Home- Keller. She was a beautiful soul who embodied the purest essence of love. She loved with her whole heart and wanted to be loved by everyone whole heartedly. Anyone who met Ashley would fall for her charms and be pulled in by her smile and kindness. She was known for her love of dance, music, and a desire to be a star. What she wanted most in life was to be the center of the show and bring the music of her heart out to share with the world. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Mary Layman SURVIVORS: She gives the gift of lasting love to her Mommy and Daddy, Terri Cortes and Armando Cortes; Dad, Scott Jacob; Sisters, Kimberley and Brittaney Jacob; Big brother, Justin Jacob; Grandparents, Art and Clara Jacob; Numerous Aunts uncles and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019
