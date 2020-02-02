|
Aubrey Don Henderson MINERAL WELLS--Aubrey Don Henderson was born in Corsicana on July 17, 1939, and lost his long heroic battle of more than 13 years with throat cancer on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. After careers in banking and sales, Don decided to pursue his passion of hunting and fishing by owning sporting goods stores in Grapevine and Irving. Upon retiring, he indulged his love of restoring old cars. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his beloved wife, Patti Scott of Mineral Wells; daughter, Danna Harvey and husband, Edward, of North Richland Hills; son, Don Henderson Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Hurst; daughter, Jennifer Bellinghausen of Bedford; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020