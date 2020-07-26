Aubrey Lewis Richardson Jr. BEDFORD--Aubrey Lewis Richardson Jr. was born in Ruston, La. He grew up in Louisiana, Texas, and in the state of Washington, claimed that he attended about 13 schools before graduating from high school. Aubrey was fortunate to graduate from two universities and a Baptist seminary, earning BS, MS, BSM and Bible (BS) degrees. Aeronautical engineering was his chief vocation and focus in the technical field, being assigned twice overseas. For Lockheed Martin Aeronautical Systems, he served seven years in Israel and over three and a half years in Taiwan as field engineering representative for the F-16 Co-Production Support Programs. For several years, he also functioned in various churches as music (and youth) Director as well as singing in several gospel quartets. While stationed in Israel, Aubrey encouraged Tel Aviv Universities' Department of Geophysics to explore and map the Dead Sea Scrolls caves' plateau, an area near the Dead Sea using both seismic reflective/refraction and ground penetrating radar technologies. As a result of the published report of that project, the Department of Antiquities in Israel met to determine if action was warranted to grant permits in order to open new excavation on the Qumran Plateau. Soon after that meeting, Qumran National Park was reopened for archaeological excavation after over 40 years of closure to permits. Numerous important articles, including tools, vases, and a Hasmoneon ceramic vessel, were uncovered during a series of archeological excavations beginning in 1996. Aubrey is a published author, reflecting his studies of the Dead Sea Scrolls. His book, "Voices In The Wilderness-They Wrote the Dead Sea Scrolls," was published in 1999. Aubrey was a loving father, brother, husband and grandfather. Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey L. and Mary Lou Richardson; wife, Cynthia Richardson; sister, Mary Beth Osgood; brother-in-law, James Osgood; and sister-in-law, Betty Richardson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Shirley Richardson of Bedford; sons, Aubrey Layne Richardson and wife, Jada, of Mansfield, Keith Holt and wife, Beverly, of North Richland Hills and Chuck Holt and wife, Diane, of Arkansas; brothers, Don Richardson of Haltom City and Monte Richardson and wife, Sandra, of Arlington; sister, Carolyn Stanley of Houston; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: was 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Blum Cemetery.