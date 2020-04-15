|
Aubyn Sue Andrews FORT WORTH--Aubyn Sue Andrews entered into the presence of the Lord peacefully on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at the age of 93. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Greenwood Memorial Park and will be a family only service due to the COVID-19 assembly restrictions. A memorial service will be conducted at a future date to be determined. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Travis Avenue Baptist Church, 800 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, TX 76110 in her honor. Aubyn Sue was born Feb. 9, 1927, in Fort Worth to Wendell and Rebecca Murrie Wood. She was a 1944 graduate of Paschal High School and she earned a BA from TCU majoring in sociology and education in 1948. Aubyn Sue worked for Texas Health and Human Services in Fort Worth and later became a substitute teacher for Fort Worth Independent Schools. Aubyn Sue met James F. Andrews at the West Balcony of Travis Avenue Baptist Church one Sunday morning while recruiting members for the Baptist Young Peoples Union. They were married April 9, 1950, on Easter Sunday, 70 years ago. Jim had moved to Fort Worth after being discharged from the Navy. Together they worked in the children's Sunday School ministry and in numerous other capacities at Travis. Aubyn Sue was a third-generation member of Travis Avenue and was grateful to have had her grandfather, James E. Murrie; father; and husband serve as deacons at Travis. Aubyn Sue was a true Fort Worth native and TCU supporter. Aubyn Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 54 years; brothers, Wendell Wood Jr., Edwin Wood, Neil Wood; and sister, Joann (Wood) Story. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Joann Andrews Dragovits and her husband, John, and their children, Ann Elizabeth (husband, Rick Gove) and John Andrew; son, James Jr. and his wife, Bonnie, and their children, James III and George Caracostis; cousin, Bobby Ellen Roberts and her husband, Jerry; many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020