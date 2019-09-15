|
Audis Alvie Butler BENBROOK -- Larger Than Life, Audis Alvie Butler returned to heaven at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Audis Alvie "Rusty" Butler, 76, was born Nov 4, 1942. If you knew him, you would have known him as Rusty. His presence was often inescapable, literally, as he wore large amounts of cologne, aka "fufu water." The quantities were so strong, his smell would linger for a good half hour. Figuratively, his way of being, was so easy-going and welcoming, that you'd feel yourself relax an octave or two in his company. His humor and kindness to loved ones and strangers alike will not be soon forgotten. Self-Made Man, Rusty was the first in his family to go to college as an undergraduate at UTA, get his Master's degree from Texas Tech, and generally carve out a new path of financial success for his loved ones to follow - a beacon. At varying times over his career, that spanned more than 40 years, he played the role of Tax CPA and became a partner at the firm that became KPMG by the tender age of 35; CFO of a local investment banking firm; CEO of a chain of furniture rental stores; small business owner of Car Lover's Car Wash, and of course, a brief stint as the token grey hair of a dot-com start up. It always felt like he was the smartest guy in the room, and he'd cringe knowing I told you so. He'd never make you feel like that though. He'd make you feel special, talented, amazing and seen. Ducktails and Dancing and Mr. Dark. A child of the '50s, my dad was fond of incredible live music, really great hairdos known as, ducktails, and insane amounts of fun. He regaled me with stories of dancing the night away at concerts like Fats Domino and Ray Charles as a youngster. Born in Stephenville and raised in Lake Worth, he was loyal to North Texas in his every endeavor, founding his car wash on Jacksboro Highway, so he could funnel income back into the community. He was also partial to Johnny Walker Black, which served as the backdrop for an epic partying career that lasted about six or so decades. When dad was around, you knew you were going to laugh until you cried, share a moment or so of profound and epic wisdom, and be inspired to up level your game, even if just for a moment. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Paula Katherine Butler, seven years ago from the same wretched disease, ALS. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Robin Butler, Rebecca Butler Paynter (the author of this obit) and husband, Craig Paynter, his favorite son-in-law; grandchildren, Jagger Rhodes, Daisy Paynter, and Katie Brown; loving siblings, Pearline Truitt, Dusty Butler, Stephen Butler, Judy Kay Cassady, and Beverly Butler. Later in life, he met another deep love who also survives him, Peggy Thomey, his globe-trotting travel mate.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019