Aubrey Barree Sr. HIGHLAND HILLS -- Dr. Aubrey James Barree Sr., Pastor of the Clinton Avenue Baptist Church, heard the Master Say, "Well Done Thy Good And Faithful Servant," on Friday, July 5, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00a.m. Friday at Wesley Chapel AME. WAKE: 7 - 8p.m. Thursday at Clinton Avenue Baptist Church; VISITATION: 1-5:30 Thursday at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Wife, Barbara; daughters, Audrey Barree, Xanthea Conley (William); son, Aubrey J. Barree Jr. (Patricia); 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019