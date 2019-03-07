Audrey Young ARLINGTON -- Audrey Charlene Parker Young, 92, passed away Feb 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 2pm on Saturday, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Parkdale Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 8 from 6-8pm at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. She was born in Arlington on August 23, 1926, the daughter of John and Mable (Eaton) Parker. Her adventurous and courageous nature led to horseback riding, barrel-racing, surfing, square dancing and travel-ling while her brilliance and persistence contributed to a successful career in business accounting and office management. She attended Arlington State College (now UTA) and served as the President of the Arlington chapter of the American Business Woman's Association for well over a decade. A fourth generation Arlingt-onite, she knew the history of Arlington first-hand and was active in the Arlington Historical Society. In her later years, Audrey's love for history expanded into her family's genealogy. She spent many years travelling, researching her family's history when that meant spending hours in courthouse basements and libraries, and later pioneered the transition to computers. She was an avid reader and gardener. Family was everything to Audrey and she dedicated her life to it. She was a devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandmother and doting great-grand-mother. Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, her cherished and devoted husband of nearly 50 years Robert Jason Young Jr., and son J. R. (Bob) Benson. SURVIVORS: Her son Paul Benson; grandchildren Chris Wayt, Paul Benson, Jr., Angela Hildeson, and Jason Benson; great grandchildren Rachel, Cody and Zoey Benson, and Jayme and Kassi Wayt.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary