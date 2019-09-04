Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Hilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Louise Hilton


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Louise Hilton Obituary
Audrey Louise Hilton ARLINGTON -- Audrey Louise Hilton, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at the funeral home. Louise was born on September 2, 1941 in Bryan, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. E.H. Combs; mother, Ada Mae Hinkle Combs; and grandson, Paul Kersey. SURVIVORS: Sons, Glenn Hilton and wife, Kelly, Ronnie Hilton and wife, Sandra; daughter, Debbie Hilton and husband, Bill Kersey; brother, Bobby Combs and wife, Karen; sister, Betty Beiling and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Jason, Chase, Dustin, Felicia, Alec, Tyler and Tarah; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Ryli and Everli.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now