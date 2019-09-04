|
Audrey Louise Hilton ARLINGTON -- Audrey Louise Hilton, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at the funeral home. Louise was born on September 2, 1941 in Bryan, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. E.H. Combs; mother, Ada Mae Hinkle Combs; and grandson, Paul Kersey. SURVIVORS: Sons, Glenn Hilton and wife, Kelly, Ronnie Hilton and wife, Sandra; daughter, Debbie Hilton and husband, Bill Kersey; brother, Bobby Combs and wife, Karen; sister, Betty Beiling and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Jason, Chase, Dustin, Felicia, Alec, Tyler and Tarah; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Ryli and Everli.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019