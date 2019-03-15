Audrey Mae Baird FORT WORTH -- Audrey M Baird, 90, of Fort Worth passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 with family by her side. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Saturday at West Freeway Church of Christ, 1900 S. Las Vegas Trail in Fort Worth. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at West Freeway Church of Christ Her parents were Hilman A. Sansom and Louise Varner Sansom on June 23, 1928 in Taylor, Miss. She attended school in Oxford, Miss. She was married to the late Guy H Baird in 1946, and they lived in Oxford, Miss. for 1 year then relocated to Fort Worth in 1947. She worked at General Dynamics Lockheed Martin for 13 years before her retirement in 1993. She was active in her church (West Freeway Church of Christ). She enjoyed working in the benevolence center and helping make baby blankets for the Hospitals. Audrey is predeceased by her Loving husband in 1993, and son, Guy H Baird Jr in 2015. SURVIVORS: Audrey is survived by 4 children, Diann Huggins of Rogersville, Ala., Marie Acosta of Warrensburg, Mo., James Baird and wife, Judy of Fort Worth, David Baird and wife, Jaci of Sandusky, Ohio. She is also survived by 16 Grandchildren and many Great-grandchildren.



