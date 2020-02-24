Home

Audrey Weisser Hartwell FORT WORTH--Audrey Weisser Hartwell passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Ramat Beit Shemesh, Israel. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to James L. West Alzheimer Center or the . Audrey was born in Peoria, Ill., on Jan. 10, 1943, to Muriel Weisser and Seymour Weisser. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hartwell. Audrey attended Peoria Central High School and Christian College. She and Bob lived in Miami, Fla. Audrey loved working in her beautiful garden. Audrey was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and aunt. She had two wonderful nephews, Brad and Jeff Greenman, who she had been living near for the last few years in Israel. Audrey's sister and brother-in-law, Judie and Dick Greenman, live in Fort Worth, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2020
