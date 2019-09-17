|
|
Orville August Hase FORT WORTH -- Orville August Hase, 91, passed away peacefully the evening of Sept. 13, 2019, with his son, Ross by his side. SERVICE: Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at University Christian Church in Fort Worth. Graveside: A burial service for family will be held at 1 p.m at Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to UCC or a would be appreciated. Orville was born on Feb. 1, 1928 in Schaller, Iowa to August F. Hase and Stella Hase nee' Haberkamp. He grew up on the family farm and was drafted into the United States Army after graduating top in his class at Schaller High School. At the end of WWII, he was stationed in occupied Japan as a military policeman. After his honorable discharge, he traveled to Fort Worth to see an army buddy. While here, he was introduced to Ann Remington by a mutual friend and decided to stay. Using his farm-boy charm and his steely blue eyes, he convinced her to marry him. They were married on Nov. 20, 1954 at University Christian Church and had a wonderful and fulfilling marriage for almost sixty years before her passing on June 7, 2013. Together they nurtured, guided and raised three sons by supporting them in all of their endeavors from little league, Cub Scouts through Boy Scouts Troop 50, through college and beyond. Dad was very active in Troop 50 with all three of his boys, helping them build life-skills, character and long-lasting friendships. He led many camping trips for Troop 50 and kept the 'canteen' safely in the garage for the next trip. Dad worked as an electrical engineer at General Dynamics for over 30 years until his retirement. After retirement, he and Mom enjoyed a life of leisure spending countless hours volunteering at University Christian Church, faithfully serving as an usher each week; taking fun and exciting vacations to locations near and far; and finally, becoming grandparents, even great-grandparents. Mom and Dad moved to Mirabella Assisted Living in 2012 and lived there together until her passing. As a new widow, he adjusted well to his new lot in life. He made so many friends, from the office staff to the kitchen staff, who saw to his every need; recently, the medical staff; and of course, all the widowed single ladies. In the later years, he could be spotted in his red cap zooming around on his scooter until the battery ran down and he had to be pushed back to his apartment. SURVIVORS: Orville is survived by his three sons, Don, Gary and his wife, Sharon, and lastly, Ross, who have so much appreciation, admiration and love for him; his three granddaughters who brought an extra special sparkle to his blue eyes, Laura Tucker and her husband, Vallen, Lisa Frosch and her husband, Brandon, and Elissa Hase; and finally, adding more love for him, his great-granddaughters, Summer and Katie Frosch, and Miranda Tucker; younger sister, Eleanor Bahr and her husband, Jim; younger brother, Larry Hase and his wife, Janis; as well as an assortment of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins still in Iowa; and last but not least Mom's younger sister, Patricia Roe, who loved him like a brother. I know he would like me to add how much he enjoyed everyone at Mirabella and y'all made his last years enjoyable. Dad, we will all miss you but are happy you and your loving wife are reunited finally and forever.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019