August Junin Grudda ARLINGTON -- On February 24, 2020, August Junin Grudda, known as "Auggie" by many, went home to be with his Lord and Savior after 92 years walking this earth and encouraging whomever he met. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and children. FUNERAL: 2:30 p.m., Fri., Feb. 28, Grace Covenant Church, 3402 Interstate 20 W #1543, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thur., Feb. 27, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. SURVIVORS: His wife of 69 years, Thelma; son, Wayne Grudda; daughter, Anita Barnett (Clovis Jr.); granddaughter, Sarah Mighell (Weston); nephews and nieces and cousins. Gone from this life, but living forever in the presence of Jesus.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020