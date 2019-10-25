Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant Mount Gilead Baptist Church
5312 Houghton Ave
Augustine Willis Marion Leotis Baston Obituary
Augustine Baston FORT WORTH -- Augustine Willis Marion Leotis Baston passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 79. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Saturday, October 26, Pleasant Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 5312 Houghton Ave. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens, Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: wife, Priscilla Harris; children, Richard Baston (Sonja), Shirrell Jessie (Harrell), Ronald Baston, Fred Baston (Karen), Curtis Miller (Maria) and Sheraine Baston Campbell (Darryl); sister, Verna Thompson (Ray); 9 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019
