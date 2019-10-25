|
Augustine Baston FORT WORTH -- Augustine Willis Marion Leotis Baston passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 79. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Saturday, October 26, Pleasant Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 5312 Houghton Ave. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens, Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: wife, Priscilla Harris; children, Richard Baston (Sonja), Shirrell Jessie (Harrell), Ronald Baston, Fred Baston (Karen), Curtis Miller (Maria) and Sheraine Baston Campbell (Darryl); sister, Verna Thompson (Ray); 9 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019