|
|
Augustus Whitted Jr. FORT WORTH--Augustus Whitted Jr., a loving husband, father and retired FWISD administrator, moved to a house not made by hands, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. CELEBRATION OF A LIFE SO BEAUTIFULLY LIVED: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the chapel of Skyvue Funeral Home with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. SURVIVORS: Wife of 30 years, Rosalyn; sons, Michael Whitted (Wendy), Rev. Bruce Whitted; daughter, Wanda Braddy (James); stepdaughter, Crystal Pinkston; grandchildren, Julian R.A. Whitted (Keri), Lauren Whitted, Alaina Braddy; great-grandchildren, Ebony Whitted, Drake Whitted, Barron Whitted, Justin Lyons; nieces, Andrea Ray Barron and Debra May Grays.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020