Aura Dee Adeneye FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Aura D. Cole-Adeneye, 52, transitioned from time into eternity on Monday, October 21, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kingdom Advancement Ministry, 1035 E. Annie Street. Burial: She will be borne in dignity by the Mortuary Masters Horse Drawn Chariot into the Beautiful Grounds of Skyvue Memorial Gardens. You may visit Madam Aura from Noon to 7 p.m., Friday at Tree of Life, and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: Her husband, Adeolu Henry Adeneye; father, Robert D. Cole; beloved son, Nathanial Cole; siblings; 4 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019