Aurora Del Bosque FORT WORTH--Aurora Del Bosque, 92, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and aunt, born March 11, 1927, passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, surrounded by her four daughters. MEMORIAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 3601 Alta Mesa Blvd., Fort Worth. Memorial Celebration of Life: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, with rosary at 6:30 p.m., at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the of North Texas, 2630 West Frwy, #100, Fort Worth, TX or her favorite charity, . Aurora lived a beautiful long and productive life. After her retirement from FWISD, she traveled extensively throughout Europe and Mexico to include Hawaii. Aurora was a retiree of FWISD with 27 years of service. She worked at various schools and made a difference in the lives of many of her students, parents and community. Aurora was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Francisco Del Bosque; parents; and three brothers. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Sonia Cortez, Blanca and husband, Oscar Molina, Patricia and husband, Emilio Orta, Lorena and husband, Michael Mankin; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Dr. Alfonso Moreno; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019