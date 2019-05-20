Home

Austin James Tomlinson

Austin James Tomlinson FORT WORTH--Austin James Tomlinson, 25, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76134. A kind and loving young man who would give his last dollar to help someone, taken too soon. He is loved and missed by many family members in Texas and Maryland. SURVIVORS: Son of James Tomlinson Sr. and Suzanne Miller; father to Andrew Tomlinson, 4; loved by Anna Herd; and brother to Baylee Tomlinson.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 20, 2019
