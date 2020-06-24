Austin Kade Doty SPRINGTOWN--Austin Kade Doty, 24, of Springtown passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, from a motorcycle accident. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel.Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 21, 1995, he was the son of Brandi Doty. Austin was an apprentice plumber, but to him his greatest accomplishment was being the founder of 660 Syndicate. Austin had a heart of gold and was his mom and sisters' greatest protector. His favorite hobbies were washing and working on his car "Chrissy" the S550 and his bike with his brother, hosting and flagging races and spending time with his dog, Bentley. He lived for his races and his chance to spank another competitor. Austin was an adrenaline junky and fearless. He lived life like he drove, wide open. He had no fear of death and always said, "If speed kills me, know I died happy." SURVIVORS: His mother, Brandi Christine Doty; siblings, Shianne Denise Doty and Jacob Daniel Doty; four-legged child, Bentley; grandmother, Cheri Denise Minor; uncle, Adam Joseph Minor; role model, Joe Cronin; great-grandfather, Herman Bool; great-uncle, William Bool; many other extended family; and a large number of friends that he considered family.