Austin Lewis, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Austin Lewis, Jr. departed this life Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at a local hospital. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 p.m., Saturday at Old Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 5306 Fm-2039 Caldwell, Texas. Burial: Old Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 12 to 5 p.m. at Morris Bates Mortuary. SURVIVORS: children, Terry (Adrienne), Reginald (Sharonda), Charles (Regina), and Timothy Lewis; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Maxine Spencer; host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019