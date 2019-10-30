|
Ava Lee Parson FORT WORTH--Ava Lee Parson passed away comfortably Thursday evening, Oct. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Castleberry Baptist Church, 1250 Jim Wright Fwy/820, White Settlement, Texas. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Greenwood. Ava Lee was born July 11, 1927, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of Benjamin Harrison and Melissa Pearl Wilson. Ava Lee devoted her entire life to taking care of beloved husband, Buddy; her family; and her church. Ava Lee was a lover of music and dance. She will always be remembered for how she cherished the holidays and time spent with her family. Nothing made her more happy than to cook for and look after those she loved. She was a supporter of many, and always had a special place in her heart for anyone with struggles. She was an unwavering prayer warrior for anyone needing support and especially for her family. Ava Lee was the longest-standing member of her church, Castleberry Baptist, for 70 years. Ava Lee always remained an active participant in her church. She sang in the choir for 37 years, was the superintendent of the kindergarten department, involved with vacation Bible school, worked very hard in the bus ministry, and was still active in the card ministry and prayer team. Ava Lee was preceded in death by her parents; all nine of her siblings; husband of 65 years, Buddy; and grandson, Edward "Taylor" Parson. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Susan Geissinger and husband, Carl, and Sharon Faust and husband, Mark; son, Joe Dan Parson; grandchildren, Danny Renois, Denise Burns and husband, Chuck, Pilot, Racer and Sailor Parson, Chansi Shope and husband, Chris, Marcus Faust and wife, Shana, Adam Faust and Carl Geissinger III; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Renois, Baylee and Brant Burns, Breanna and Taylor Parson, Addison Faust, and Crimson and Cassidy Shope; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends!
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019