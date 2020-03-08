|
Ava Mae Paschal HAMILTON--Ava Mae Paschal, 93, of Hamilton died Thursday, March 5, 2020. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Riley Funeral Home in Hamilton. Visitation: 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington with the service at noon. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Ava was born June 22, 1926, in Arlington to Frank and Mae Ditto Morgan. She was raised in the Arlington area and married Howard Paschal. She retired after 20 years as a secretary for the city of Arlington. Howard and Ava raised their family in Arlington. In 1994 they moved to Hamilton. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hamilton. Ava was preceded by her husband, Howard Paschal; four brothers; and two sisters. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Cassandra Summers, Wendell Brimager, Gary Brimager, Alan Paschal, and Annette Paschal Griffin; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Lynda Mauldin and Mary Jean Roberts; brother-in-law, Donald Paschal; sister-in-law, Trish Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020