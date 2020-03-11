|
Ava Nell Bullock FORT WORTH--Ava Nell Bullock passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76104. Entombment: Private in Greenwood Mausoleum. Ava was preceded in death by her beloved Royce F. Bullock Jr. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind, for life eternal with God, who always came first in her life on earth, sister, Ima Joyce Lazarus; brother, Sam Jones; daughters, Ava Denise McCune and Brenda Joyce Lowrance; son-in-law, Steve McCune; grandsons, Billy and Bobby McCune; granddaughter, Kerri Elizabeth McCune; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020