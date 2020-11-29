Avalon Merle Whitfield

Fort Worth, Texas - Avalon Merle Whitfield, 81, of Fort Worth passed away November 26, 2020.

Born in Stephenville, Texas to Claude and Jeanette Mayfield, Avalon Merle Whitfield grew up in West Texas for most of her young life and joyfully spent summers in Fort Worth with her grandparents and many cousins. From a young age, she devoutly loved the Lord and her family, which included her dear sister Jean Pack and brother Jimmy Mayfield, both of Fort Worth, and her late brother Wayland Mayfield. She lived in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for most of her life, attended St. Joseph Nursing School, and worked in the medical field for many years. As a young adult, she loved raising her family, entertaining friends, dancing, painting landscapes, and tending to her beautiful flowers in the garden. In her later years, you could find her doting on her grandchildren. She had a full and blessed life which she called one wild ride. Her beautiful smile and laugh, sense of humor, and enduring love of family will always be remembered. She was blessed with two long marriages to Don Nicholson and Bill Whitfield who both preceded her in death. Her three cherished sons preceded her in death: Don Jr., Rick, and Timothy Nicholson. She is survived by her three daughters who cared for her and were her pride and joy: Valarie King (husband Scott) of Dallas, Billie Jo Jezierski (husband Ryan) of Fort Worth, and Jennifer DeCurtis (husband Eddie) of North Richland Hills. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Mindy May Guffey of Florida, Nicholas Nicholson of Kansas, Cameron and Hunter Jezierski of Fort Worth, Vincent and Avalon DeCurtis of North Richland Hills, and four great-grandchildren, as well as two grandchildren by marriage: Dustin King of Florida and Eddie DeCurtis of New York. She is also survived by many more family and friends who loved and adored her.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Met Church, Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 12:00 pm Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Clairette Cemetery in Clairette, Texas. Additional visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Funeral Home, Keller.





