Avis Michelle Fisher FORT WORTH -- Avis Michelle Fisher played the last chord on earth, and went home to direct the voices of the angels on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12:03 pm, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Avenue Fort Worth, Texas. Pastor W.T. Glynn, Eulogist. The family will receive guest from 7-9 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at the church. The family will have a balloon release honoring the memory of Michelle on the lawn of the church and are asking all who will participate to arrive at 6:30 pm. Michelle will await the resurrection in the Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas where the Mount Olive choir will sing a final farewell. SURVIVORS: The Music Continues to Live on ... with her mother, Verdell Fisher; sisters, Ava Fisher Stevenson (Frank), Adrain "Casey" Fisher-Nolley (Thomas); her sister-in-law, Sheila Fisher; nephew, Kevin; nieces, Candice (Raymin) and Brittany; great nieces, Morgan, Ryann and Ry'Lynn; great nephews, Ray'Jon, Mason and Myles; special aunt, Essie B. Johnson; special uncle, Henry L. Knighten (Barbara); special sister's in love, Rolissa Rogers, KaTrena Armstead and Kathy Bailey along with a host of cousins, friends and the church community.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019