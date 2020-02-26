Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
3100 White Settlement Road
Fort Worth, TX
Barbara Ann Baldridge


1932 - 2020
Barbara Ann Baldridge Obituary
Barbara Ann Sanguinet Baldridge FORT WORTH--Barbara Ann Sanguinet Baldridge died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Barbara Baldridge Foundation at Frost Bank, or . Barbara Baldridge was born Feb. 23, 1932. She grew up in Fort Worth and was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School. She attended Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, Tenn., and the University of Texas at Austin. She was initiated into Chi Omega, and was a 1980 TCU Ranch Management graduate. She had been a member and officer in various civic, educational, social, real estate, volunteer, business, cultural, church, and political organizations. She was a member of Arlington Heights United Methodist Church since 1941. She owned the X Bar B ranch in Crockett County, Texas, and enjoyed world travel. SURVIVORS: Son, Joseph Filmore Baldridge III; extended family; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
