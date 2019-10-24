|
|
Barbara Ann Berryman GRANBURY -- Barbara Ann Berryman, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Granbury First United Methodist Church. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury. MEMORIALS: May be made to a . Barbara was born in Marinette, Wis. on May 27, 1938 to William Philipps and Theresa Hofferstock Philipps. She married Gary Berryman on October 8, 1988 in Fort Worth. Barbara retired as President of The Filtair Company in Arlington. She served as Past President of the Mayor's Committee on the Status of Women, Fort Worth. She was the first woman to become President of the National Association of Air Filtration. She was a member of Women in Construction, Fort Worth and a Life Member of the Association of Heating and Refrigeration Engineers. Barbara was a member and volunteer at Granbury First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She served as a volunteer at Arlington Memorial Hospital and Lake Granbury Medical Center. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #278 in Granbury. Barbara enjoyed working part time at Stuff-N-Nonsense off the square in Granbury. Her hobbies included crafting, flower gardening, stencil wall painting, wallpapering, and collecting dolls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Berryman; brother, Marvin Philipps; and sister, Marjorie Sengstock. SURVIVORS: Barbara is survived by her children, Thomas Scott Ehret and wife, Tonya of Fort Worth and Terri Ehret Snelson and husband, Greg of Moorpark, Calif.; step-son, Richard Nolan Berryman and wife, Leslie of Carrollton; grandchildren, Boch Hoeflein, Beau Hoeflein, Brittany Suzette (Stephens) Solis, Lauren Kristina (Stephens) Dill, Tyler Snelson, and Sarah Jean (Fitzmayer) Ward; 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019