Barbara Ann Crowder Howard FORT WORTH--Barbara Howard went home to be with Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at First United Methodist Church, 800 W. 5th, Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Harvest United Methodist Church, 6036 Locke, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Rev. John W. Elliott Sr. Scholarship Fund, 2216 Muse St., Fort Worth, TX 76112. Barbara was the fifth child born to Ruth Helen and Owen Crowder Jr. In childhood, she learned to appreciate life, to laugh, and enjoy family. Through the teaching of her parents and the church, Barbara also learned to seek after and give her life to Christ. Barbara was married to Clifton Howard for 41 rewarding and ministry-filled years. They were blessed with one son, Cory, the sparkle in Barbara's eye. Barbara attended public schools in Fort Worth, including the historic I.M. Terrell High School, and graduated from Eastern Hills High School. She studied at Tarrant County Junior College, the University of Texas at Arlington, and Texas Wesleyan College, where she graduated in 1992. She also studied at Brite Divinity School, graduating in 2002. Barbara's love for children joined naturally with her training in Christian education. For much of her life, Barbara confronted one health challenge after another. Through the years of illness, Barbara inspired us with her refusal to complain or become bitter. She simply sought to trust God. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Gloria, George Nelson, and Owen III. SURVIVORS: She will be greatly missed by husband, Clifton; son, Cory; daughter-in-law, Liliana; grandchildren, Daisy (Alex), Katelyn, Cristian, Matthew, and Sofia; sisters, Helen, Joyce, Verdella; brother, Tommy; aunts, Barbara Jean Blackshear and Mayola Dawkins; nieces; nephews; cousins; sisters and brothers-in-law; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019